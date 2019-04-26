Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,427. The company has a market cap of $636.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $169,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,539. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 104,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

