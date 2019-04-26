Microsoft (MSFT) PT Raised to $145.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.60. 12,990,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,104,564. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 260 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

