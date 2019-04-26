Mi-Pay Group (MPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Mi-Pay Group stock remained flat at $GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 million and a PE ratio of -24.50. Mi-Pay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

