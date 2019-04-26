Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $84,000 Holdings in Federated National Holding Co (FNHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 353.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Federated National were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated National by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Federated National by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 591,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated National by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federated National by 99.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated National alerts:

In related news, Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNHC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Federated National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated National in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FNHC opened at $16.00 on Friday. Federated National Holding Co has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Federated National had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.96 million. Analysts predict that Federated National Holding Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $84,000 Holdings in Federated National Holding Co (FNHC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-84000-holdings-in-federated-national-holding-co-fnhc.html.

Federated National Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.