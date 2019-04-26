Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $81,000 Position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 327.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Stemline Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,302,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 248,616 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $619.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.14. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $374,769.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 13,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $149,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,999 shares of company stock worth $2,048,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STML. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Stemline Therapeutics Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

