Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $5.86 Million in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,607,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 15.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Tech Data stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tech Data news, VP David R. Vetter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $220,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $501,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,141 shares of company stock worth $6,446,465. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

