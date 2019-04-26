Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 19,366 Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

