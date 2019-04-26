Melon Price Hits $7.66 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Melon has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $24,075.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $7.66 or 0.00145688 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kraken, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00434010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.01014662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00179115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001350 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Melon

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

