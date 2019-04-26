Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $152,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 758,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,931,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.02. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $328.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

