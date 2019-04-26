Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $132,000 Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2,384.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,677,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

