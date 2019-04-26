MBT Financial (MBTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. MBT Financial had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBTF remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Friday. 6,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,217. MBT Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MBT Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of MBT Financial worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBTF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

