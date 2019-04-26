MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (SMB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 2,397.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,113. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

