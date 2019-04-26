MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 260,248 shares of the stock traded hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/mbm-wealth-consultants-llc-buys-new-position-in-jpmorgan-ultra-short-income-etf-jpst.html.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.