Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of MLP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/maui-land-pineapple-mlp-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.