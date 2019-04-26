MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MasTec by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $2,436,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. MasTec has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

