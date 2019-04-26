Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Raised by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,917,000 after buying an additional 945,494 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 432,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $8,085,499.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $1,015,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. 43,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

