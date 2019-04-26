The latest on Improvements in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks drifted lower as investors keep investing in a continuous stream of corporate earnings and gave an early profit up.

Wednesday communications and energy firms took a number of the greatest losses. Exxon Mobil lost 1.9% and AT&T fell 4.1%.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower, as investors shifted money.

Anadarko Petroleum soared 11.6% following Occidental Petroleum produced an offer for the business, hoping to beat a rival bid from Chevron.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,927. It closed at a record high the day earlier.

The Nasdaq dropped 18 points, or 0.2%, to 8,102.

The return on the 10 year Treasury dropped to 2.52 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Wall Street followed a record-setting day with subdued trading as investors continue digesting a continuous flow of corporate earnings.

Investors were favoring less-risky stocks such as utilities and property companies. Kimco Realty climbed 1.6percent and FirstEnergy increased 0.7 percent.

As investors shifted money into additional curricular 13, bond prices were rising.

Communications and banks companies were lagging. AT&T sank 4%.

Anadarko Petroleum soared 12.3% following Occidental Petroleum made an offer for your business, hoping to beat a rival bid from Chevron.

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point. It closed at a record before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,124.

The return on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.52%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are starting slightly lower on Wall Street, a day following the S&P 500 surpassed the record close it set in September.

Firms were making movements after reporting their quarterly results.

Anadarko Petroleum soared 11.2% following Occidental Petroleum made an offer for the business, hoping to beat a rival bid from Chevron.

The S&P 500 index dropped 1 point to 2,931.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,639. The Nasdaq edged up two points to 8,123.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury dropped to 2.53%.