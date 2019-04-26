ManpowerGroup (MAN) Price Target Raised to $93.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAN. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.09.

NYSE MAN opened at $94.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $98.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $288,613.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,248,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 216,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

