Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $40,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.59. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $437.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

