MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Downgraded to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,473. The company has a market capitalization of $938.93 million, a PE ratio of 102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $32,806.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,492 shares of company stock worth $186,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

