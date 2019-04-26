LVZ Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,000. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd comprises approximately 7.8% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

BMV SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

