Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.45. 31,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,610. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $95.39 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $45,000,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,142,883 shares of company stock valued at $316,468,220. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $314,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $161,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.