LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

LSI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LSI Industries news, Director John K. Morgan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

