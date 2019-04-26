LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. 33,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,408. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.01.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

