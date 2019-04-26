Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 231,210 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,285.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $43,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.90. 6,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,292. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $194.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $8,120,656.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,262,328.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

