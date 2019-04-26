Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $77.81 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $77,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $788,351,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Booking by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after acquiring an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Booking by 357.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,230,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $157,206,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,863.53. 128,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,201.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,789 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-77-81-million-holdings-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.