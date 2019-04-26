Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Reduced by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,466,000 after acquiring an additional 312,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,286 shares of company stock worth $26,704,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $328.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $351.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

