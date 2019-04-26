Local Coin Swap Price Down 16.3% Over Last Day (LCS)

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Local Coin Swap has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Local Coin Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00440043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.01044910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00178442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001414 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Local Coin Swap Profile

Local Coin Swap’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for Local Coin Swap is medium.com/localcoinswap . Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_

Local Coin Swap Token Trading

Local Coin Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local Coin Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

