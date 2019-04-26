Live Your Vision LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Live Your Vision LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Live Your Vision LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Live Your Vision LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 643,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 7,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,563. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

