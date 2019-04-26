Live Your Vision LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Live Your Vision LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3,569.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,646,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,631. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

