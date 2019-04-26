Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 107.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 125,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.85. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $27,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,514.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Huntley Garriott acquired 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $440,565. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

