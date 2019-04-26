Lennar Co. (LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.16. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 14.77. Lennar has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5,332.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,266,802 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $105,318,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,588,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,336,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.