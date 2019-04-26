Legal & General Group Plc Has $676,000 Holdings in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CarGurus by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 777,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $2,390,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,955,050 shares of company stock valued at $117,999,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

