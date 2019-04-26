Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,716 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.85.

PM stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/ledyard-national-bank-sells-1716-shares-of-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.