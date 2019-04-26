LatiumX Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. Over the last week, LatiumX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $877,059.00 and approximately $219,450.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00439205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.01043320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00179063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001406 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LatiumX’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,652,902 tokens. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

