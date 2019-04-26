Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.83. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

LVS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 173,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 109.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 13,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 78.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

