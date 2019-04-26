KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (KCNY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1028 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

NYSEARCA:KCNY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 1,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

