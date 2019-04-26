Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.17. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $3,574,985.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $617,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $12,575,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 343,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

