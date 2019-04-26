KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 261.35% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $790.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on Lennox International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.49.

NYSE:LII opened at $268.95 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $277.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $81,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 281,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lennox International by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris Kosel sold 416 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $104,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,069,435. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

