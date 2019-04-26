Kellogg (K) Stake Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1,277.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,658,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

NYSE:K opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,672,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kellogg (K) Stake Increased by Exane Derivatives” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/kellogg-k-stake-increased-by-exane-derivatives.html.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.