Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Invests $1.44 Million in Allergan plc (AGN)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allergan by 14,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,617,639 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Allergan by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,450,000 after buying an additional 4,475,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $484,853,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 14,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 846,297 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $86,892,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.05.

Allergan stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,022. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

