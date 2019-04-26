Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,005. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Flagship purchased 933,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $13,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Bonney purchased 71,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $999,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaleido Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.