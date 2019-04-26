K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. North American Construction Group comprises about 1.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3,303.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 2,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,099. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $362.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/k-j-harrison-partners-inc-grows-holdings-in-north-american-construction-group-ltd-noa.html.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.