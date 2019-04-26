Jury selection began Monday in the trial of an aspiring representative and also a former amateur trainer charged with bribing coaches to improve their company prospects using soccer players.

The trial of business manager Christian Dawkins and ex-amateur league director Merl Code began when U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos presided over the swearing-in of many dozen prospective jurors at Manhattan.

The trial will be the second of 3 leading from arrests made when prosecutors explained a widespread bribery scheme where advisors and business managers supposedly paid assistant trainers and athletes’ families to steer players into big-program schools.

Testimony at a trial estimated to last two weeks is expected to center on bribes paid to an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina and after Oklahoma State University, an assistant coach at the University of Arizona and also an assistant coach in the University of Southern California.

The currently ex-coaches — Tony Bland at USC, Emanuel”Novel” Richardson at Arizona and Lamont Evans in South Carolina and Oklahoma State — have now pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

A fourth ex-assistant coach — Chuck Individual of Auburn University has pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing. He had been scheduled to go to trial in June.

Ramos told prospective jurors the scandal influenced Texas Christian University and Creighton University.

After each was accused of accepting a $ 6,000 bribe from Dawkins to deliver his way to prospective 36, their schools recently put on administrative leave assistant coaches Preston Murphy of Creighton and Corey Barker of TCU.

Ramos told prospective jurors who Code and Dawkins”deny all the charges and are assumed innocent.”

Dawkins and code were detained on rates in October and were sentenced to 6 months in prison. This time, the focus is really on bribes to coaches rather than players’ families.