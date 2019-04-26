JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,031,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,869,553. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

