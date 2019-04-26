JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Gentera SAB de CV (CMPRF) to Neutral

Gentera SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Gentera SAB de CV alerts:

Gentera SAB de CV Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. The company accepts demand and time deposits, and debt securities issued; and offers business and commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgages, as well as savings accounts. It also provides insurance, remittance, payment channel and remittance payment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.