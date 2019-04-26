JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (VOLV-B) a SEK 150 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been given a SEK 150 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC set a SEK 170 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 140 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 159.64.

VOLV-B stock opened at SEK 152.70 on Wednesday. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

