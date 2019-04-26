FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) CFO Jennifer L. Deacon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $16.20 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 44,327 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jennifer L. Deacon Buys 2,000 Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/jennifer-l-deacon-buys-2000-shares-of-fvcbankcorp-inc-sh-fvcb-stock.html.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.