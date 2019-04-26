Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kaiser Aluminum Corp.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.43.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,298,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

