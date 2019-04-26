Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at $614,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,771,185.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 211 Fortune 1000 companies.

